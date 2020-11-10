Suspect breaking into vehicles in Loop, South Loop

Chicago police are warning people in the Loop and South Loop about a string of recent vehicle burglaries.

Most of the burglaries happened in a parking garage, Chicago police said. The thief either broke a window or opened an unlocked door to steal firearms, among other things.

The burglaries happened:

Between 11:45 p.m. Sept. 20 and 7:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 200 block of West Adams Street;

About 2:45 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue;

Between 6:50 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive;

Between 1 a.m. Oct. 7 and 1:30 p.m. Oct 8 in the 100 block of North Wells Street;

About 11 a.m. Oct. 11 in the first block of East 11th Street;

Between 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 6:47 a.m. Oct. 16 in the first block of East Randolph Street;

Between 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 and 6:20 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 200 block of South Wells Street; and

Between 8 a.m. Oct. 31 and 7 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 100 block of West Monroe Street.

Police did not offer a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.