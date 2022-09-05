Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police

A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night.

At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.

An unknown man attempted to intervene in the altercation.

He then went to his car and retrieved a handgun, police said.

He fired shots in the direction of the victims and then fled the garage.

No one is in custody, and no one was injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.