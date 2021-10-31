Suspect wanted for several garage burglaries in Avondale

Chicago police are warning Avondale residents about a series of garage burglaries that have occurred in the month of October.

In each incident, an unknown offender entered the victim's garage and took some of the victim's belongings before fleeing the scene, police said.

The burglaries occurred at the following locations and times:

2800 block of North Richmond Street on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

2900 block of North Albany Avenue on Oct. 22 at 2:25 a.m.

2800 block of North Sacramento Avenue between Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. and Oct. 28 7 a.m.

2800 block of North Whipple Street on Oct. 28 at 7 a.m.

No information is known about the offender at this time.

If you have any information, Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.