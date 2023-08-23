Suspects attempted to rob victim at gunpoint at Red Line stop on Chicago's South Side: police

article

Mass Transit detectives are searching for offenders who attempted to rob a victim at gunpoint at a Red Line stop last week.

At about 10:36 a.m. on Aug. 16, a victim was on the platform of the Red Line Garfield stop, located in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, when they were approached by multiple offenders.

One of the offenders lifted his hooded sweat jacket, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded the victim's property.

The offenders are described as African-American males, who are about 18 years old.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at (312) 745-4706.