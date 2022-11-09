Suspects wanted for robbing, pistol-whipping victims on West Side

Chicago police are searching for four men in connection to multiple armed robberies on the West Side last month.

During the incidents, the suspects use a stolen 2020 gray Kia Sportage. One man stays in the car while the other three get out and rob the victims, police say.

The offenders show their guns to the victims and take their property. In one of the incidents the men pistol-whipped a victim, according to detectives.

Police say the offenders were dressed in all black clothing and black ski masks.

The robberies happened at the below times and places:

3800 block of West Madison on October 15, 2022 at 11:54 PM

4700 block of West Monroe on October 16, 2022 at 12:14 AM

700 block of South Karlov on October 16, 2022 at 12:16 AM

4300 block of West Monroe on October 16, 2022 at 5:49 PM

In the last incident, the offenders in the stolen vehicle shot at and struck several individuals standing in the street.

The men are believed to be 16 to 25-years-old, 130-150 lbs. and armed with black handguns, one which is equipped with a flashlight.