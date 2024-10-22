SUV crashes into CPD car, injuring 3, including 2 officers in Rogers Park

The Brief A woman is facing citations after disregarding a traffic signal and causing a multi-vehicle crash in Rogers Park, involving a police vehicle and several other cars. The driver, two police officers, and a man in another vehicle were all treated for minor injuries and are in good condition.



A woman crashed into a Chicago police car and three other vehicles, injuring herself and two police officers Monday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Sheridan Road.

According to police, the woman was driving an SUV northbound when she disregarded a traffic signal and struck a westbound police vehicle in the intersection. The SUV continued to crash into a minivan that was stopped at a red light. The silver SUV then rolled over and hit two unoccupied parked vehicles.

The driver of the silver SUV was treated at the scene for injuries by the Chicago Fire Department and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she was listed in good condition. She was taken into custody, and citations are expected to be issued.

The two police officers involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital where they were also listed in good condition. The driver of the minivan was taken to St. Francis Hospital for observation and is also in good condition.

Chicago Police are continuing to investigate the incident.