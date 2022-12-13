Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday.
Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days.
They reportedly included swastikas.
Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:
"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to providing safe, welcoming and inclusive learning environments in all District schools, and the District does not tolerate discrimination in any form. The District handles all allegations in accordance with District policies and procedures, including the Student Code of Conduct. This reported incident is under investigation."