SWAT team responds to Gresham home after armed male barricades self inside

The SWAT team is standing off with an armed male who barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The male barricaded himself inside the home about 4:10 p.m. after threatening a female with a gun in the 8900 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No injuries have been reported, and SWAT units were still on the scene Wednesday evening, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.