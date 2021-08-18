Sweet Girl: Jason Momoa discusses new film and his gripe about Hollywood

Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) stars in the new Netflix thriller Sweet Girl.

Momoa stars as a man who — along with his young daughter — goes on a dangerous mission to avenge the death of his wife, even if it means taking on a giant pharmaceutical company.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Momoa about taking on another major industry: Hollywood. Hamilton asked Momoa what he would change about the entertainment industry if we went toe to toe with it.

"I would love to be able to honor our stunt people," Momoa said. "Because everyone in the f****** world loves action movies, and half of the actors don’t even do their own stunts."

Momoa is an advocate for pushing for a stunt category within the Academy Awards — as of now, there is none.

Momoa’s new film Sweet Girl starts streaming on Netflix starting August 20.