Tanker crash on I-55 causes traffic delays

A tanker crash on Thursday led to significant traffic congestion for drivers on Interstate 55.

The incident took place at approximately 10:45 a.m. at LaGrange Road in the northbound lanes of I-55.

The Illinois State Police confirmed injuries resulting from the crash, but specific details were not provided.

As of 4 p.m., the ramp from I-55 northbound to LaGrange southbound remained closed.

Further information regarding the incident was not immediately available.