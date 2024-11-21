Tanker rolls over on Eisenhower Expressway ramp

A semi tanker rolled over on the Mannheim entrance ramp to the Eisenhower Expressway on Thursday morning, one of several crashes on Chicago-area roadways amid slick conditions.

The tanker, which was hauling propane, rolled over around 3:30 a.m. on the Mannheim Road northbound entrance ramp to I-290 in Westchester, according to Illinois State Police.

The semi driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

State police said the Mannheim Road entrance ramp was closed. Drivers are advised to use the 25th Avenue ramps to access the Eisenhower Expressway.