Taste of Randolph begins Friday, offers some of Chicago's best eats

Another festival is underway in the City of Chicago and it's one of several events set for the weekend.

It's going to be a beautiful summer weekend in the city, perfect for spending it at the Taste of Randolph in the West Loop.

The three-day festival offers dishes from some of Chicago's best-known restaurants.

It's a three-block-long stretch of good eats from more than 16 restaurants.

There will also be yoga, self-defense classes and options for pet adoptions.

Located on Randolph Street, between Peoria Street and Racine Avenue, there's also live music all weekend long with two stages at the opposite ends of the festival.

One vendor said this is when summer really starts for him.

"The Taste of Randolph for me is the real start of summertime shy… It's awesome to see so many people coming out for this fest so I'm excited," said Gina Bartucci, of Gino's & Marty's.

RELATED: Good Day on the Road: 2024 Taste of Randolph lineup

The festival is free to attend, but there is a $10 suggested donation. Proceeds will go to the West Loop Community Organization.