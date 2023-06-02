Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift fans flock to Soldier Field for 'The Eras Tour'

Chicago
CHICAGO - Taylor Swift is in Chicago for three days of concerts at Soldier Field, beginning tonight.

Authorities are strongly discouraging camping out, but fans want to be part of the environment. Many lined up early to purchase merchandise.

This is the day "Swifties" have been preparing for. The show is a good three hours long. 

The Eras Tour includes songs from Taylor Swift’s cataloge and that’s a lot of hits. The stage was set up Thursday with a runway down the center. 

Taylor Swift fans swarm Soldier Field for concert merch

The sold-out Eras Tour will land in Chicago for three nights starting Friday, with 55,000 fans expected at each show.

After that, additional tickets were released and fans scooped them up in minutes. Fans have traveled to Chicago from all over, some don’t even have concert tickets, but they say it is worth it.

Those who do have tickets are encouraged to arrive early.

Soldier Field has many policies in place for large events. Check out Fox 32's guide of everything you should know before heading to the show. 