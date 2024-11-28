Expand / Collapse search

South suburban teacher reunited with Navy granddaughter in Thanksgiving surprise

By Cody King
Published  November 28, 2024 8:20pm CST
Lansing
    • Nancy Dillion, a teacher at Thornton Fractional South High School, was surprised by a Thanksgiving reunion with her granddaughter, Brooke Minnich, a U.S. Navy service member.
    • A school staff member, dressed as a Thanksgiving turkey, delivered the news of the surprise before Brooke entered the classroom, leading to an emotional reunion.
    • The high school also hosted its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for students and staff, featuring turkey and other holiday foods.

LANSING, Ill. - A teacher at a south suburban high school received a Thanksgiving surprise she won’t soon forget.

Nancy Dillion, a teacher at Thornton Fractional South High School, was reunited with her granddaughter, Brooke Minnich, who has been serving overseas in the U.S. Navy for more than a year, the school shared on Facebook Wednesday night.

A video of the surprise shows a school staff member coming into the classroom, dressed as a Thanksgiving turkey. She then told Nancy that there was "another surprise" for her – her granddaughter.

The reunion was met with a tearful hug and applause from those in the classroom. You can watch the surprise here.

Nancy Dillion, a teacher at Thornton Fractional South High School, was surprised by a Thanksgiving reunion with her granddaughter, Brooke Minnich, a U.S. Navy service member. (Thornton Fractional South High School )

The high school also served its annual Thanksgiving luncheon to students and staff on Wednesday, featuring turkey, dressing, and several other holiday foods.

