South suburban teacher reunited with Navy granddaughter in Thanksgiving surprise

A teacher at a south suburban high school received a Thanksgiving surprise she won’t soon forget.

Nancy Dillion, a teacher at Thornton Fractional South High School, was reunited with her granddaughter, Brooke Minnich, who has been serving overseas in the U.S. Navy for more than a year, the school shared on Facebook Wednesday night.

A video of the surprise shows a school staff member coming into the classroom, dressed as a Thanksgiving turkey. She then told Nancy that there was "another surprise" for her – her granddaughter.

The reunion was met with a tearful hug and applause from those in the classroom. You can watch the surprise here.

The high school also served its annual Thanksgiving luncheon to students and staff on Wednesday, featuring turkey, dressing, and several other holiday foods.