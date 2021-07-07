CTU seeks vaccination goal for Chicago Public Schools students this fall

The Chicago Teachers Union is calling for a vaccination goal when Chicago Public Schools fully reopen in the fall.

The union says it wants 80 percent of students 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

As of July 5, about 58 percent of Chicago children ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination goal is part of a CTU proposal submitted Monday that also asks for ventilation system upgrades, 10% increase in special education teachers, bilingual teachers, English language program teachers, teacher assistants and arts educators by Jan. 27 to support community recovery.

The union also wants members who are medically unable to return in person to fill positions at CPS’ new remote-learning Virtual Academy for students with qualifying health conditions.

In addition, the union also proposes hiring 500 CPS parents and community members to visit homes to discuss vaccine availability.

CPS students are set to return Aug. 30, according to the Chicago Board of Education.

