A 17-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint last May in the Gresham neighborhood.

The teen was arrested Sunday in the 8500 block of South Wallace Street, police said.

He is accused of taking a car from a 25-year-old man at gunpoint on May 28 in the 8800 block of South Union Avenue, police said.

The teen was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.