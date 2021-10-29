Teen charged in shooting that killed 14-year-old, wounded 2 others in Morgan Park

A teenager was charged Friday in connection with a September shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded two other teens in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The 15-year-old, whose identity has not been released due to his age, is facing felony charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Three teens were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 29 just after 7 p.m. in the 11100 block of South Bishop Street when the 15-year-old walked up and started shooting, police said.

William Pemberton, 14, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and a 15-year-old boy was struck in the leg, police said. Both were taken to the hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooting happened down the street from Shoop Academy at 11140 S. Bishop St. At the scene, dozens of evidence markers covered the sidewalk near the mouth of an alley.

The alleged shooter is due in juvenile court Friday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.