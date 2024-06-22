Teen killed in North Side shooting was student at Amundsen High School: officials

A 16-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting on the city's North Side Friday night was a student at Amundsen High School.

Benicio Gomez was one of three teens shot around 7 p.m. near North Rockwell Street and West Hollywood Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Gomez and the other teens were getting into a vehicle when the shooting occurred. Gomez was struck in the back and transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died, CPD said.

The other teens were also injured and taken to area hospitals; one remains in critical condition while the other is in fair condition.

Amundsen High School Principal Kristi Eilers confirmed Gomez's death in a letter sent Saturday to students and staff, shared below:

"Dear Viking Students and Families,



It is with great sadness that I share some very difficult news with you. One of our Viking students, Benicio Gomez, has passed away. This is a shocking and heartbreaking loss for all of us, and our thoughts are with Benicio's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.



Benicio was a valued member of our school community and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. In times like these, it is important to come together and support each other. We know that this news may be very difficult for many of you, and we want you to know that we are here for you. Counselors will be at the school on Monday, June 24 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. if you need someone to talk to or if you need support in any way.



Please take care of yourselves and look out for one another. If you see a friend or classmate who seems to be having a hard time, please encourage them to speak with a counselor or a trusted adult. We are all in this together, and it’s important to lean on each other for support.



If you have any questions or need additional support, please do not hesitate to reach out to me. We are here to help you through this difficult time. As always, thank you for your kindness and support for one another.



With deepest sympathy,



Ms. Eilers"

Eilers described Gomez as a valued member of the school community who will be deeply missed.

In response to the tragedy, counselors will be available at the school on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students needing support, Eilers said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made as of yet.

