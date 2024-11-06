Teen-led mental health support programs help youth reach youth in Chicago suburbs

The Brief Students in Illinois create peer-led mental health resources to support each other. Programs include mood-tracking apps and peer support groups within local schools. Districts report positive impacts, with plans to expand access and support.



In a Fox 32 special report, we look at kids helping kids navigate their mental health. This peer-to-peer support is becoming widespread from Naperville to Crystal Lake.

Sometimes we just need someone to talk to—not a grownup or a professional but someone who looks like us, is the same age, and is going through the same things.

"Oftentimes it's hard for a 13-year-old to relate to a 45-year-old. You know, nothing against someone's therapist, but it's kind of hard. The age gap is really big. People are experiencing different problems today," said Leya Nair.

Being a kid isn't easy, now more than ever with social media watching, calculating, and reporting our every move. So, some students have created a technology tool to help instead of harm.

"Our app is a mood tracking app designed for teens by teens. And the main purpose of the app is to foster self-awareness, emotional self-awareness in users," said Naisha Hamirwasia.

These Waubonsie Valley High School freshmen started this journey as seventh graders. Leya Nair, Naisha Hamirwasia, and Nitya Jayasankar entered a science competition and were tasked with creating a project meant to address an issue that affects their community.

"We realized that mental health, especially among teens, is not a very talked about topic. There's a lot of stigma surrounding it. And we had a lot of friends. One or two of our closest friends struggled with suicidal issues and depression, so we wanted to help address that," Nair said.

They started with a website, missionshanti.org. Shanti means "peace" in Sanskrit. It’s a resource for kids to learn about mental health and gain coping strategies like journaling or listening to music. Then they expanded to a Shanti Club at their school, Scullen Middle in Naperville. The club is student-led and works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

"We want to continue spreading awareness and we want to continue letting other teenagers who are struggling know that they aren't alone. We see them," Jayasankar said.

And just this summer, their Shanti app went live. Already there are close to 200 active users. It lets you record your mood on a scale from one to ten and enter how you are feeling.

"If I click happy, then you have your little reminder, something to think about. So for this one, did you do something different or is this emotion normal?" Jayasankar said.

You also get youth-geared tips and affirmations.

"It's okay to fall apart sometimes because tacos fall apart all the time and we still love them."

They hope to get their club in more middle schools and expand their app to include a buddy program where students can speak anonymously to other students about their mental health.

That is already happening inside Hannah Beardsley Middle School. A newer club is strengthening their school community, called the Hope Squad.

Students like 13-year-old Ava Petersen are trained on how to help other students who may be struggling.

"Kids are more comfortable talking to someone their own age most of the time as opposed to talking to someone older. And I think that when a kid is talking to a kid, they don't feel like they're in trouble. They don't feel like they need to hide anything. It's just a connection that kids have with their own age," Petersen said.

District 47 has a Hope Squad in every middle school with representatives in each grade level, nominated by their peers. School leaders then look at the nominated students and make sure there is an appropriate representation of the student body.

Hope Squad members learn about suicide prevention and how to handle situations that are often heavy.

"Over spring break, one of my friends contacted me about it, worried about someone, and I took it. I, like, took it seriously. And since we have a break, there's no one I could call. So I ended up calling the police to do a well-being check to make sure they were okay because I didn’t want them harming themselves anymore," Petersen said.

Police responded, and her peer was okay. Hope Squad counselors then took over the situation.

"I think that we underestimate how much kids know about other kids. And so having been in this field for a very long time, I know that kids often have information that the adults don't," said Kristin Schmidt, District 47’s director of social emotional learning.

Schmidt says they are partnering with Northbrook-based Elyssa’s Mission to help fund the Hope Squad.

"They could be anywhere outside of school, at volleyball practice. Like I was going to ask, you know, at the bus stop, it could be anywhere. And it isn't something that has to feel formal or stiff or uncomfortable," Schmidt said.

She says District 47 has responded to the importance of mental health issues, especially post-pandemic, starting the Hope Squad and offering free teletherapy for students.

"We're going to help fill a gap because we're going to remove barriers to access. And we're going to expand our ability to address student mental health needs quickly," said Sid Cidambi, co-founder of Daybreak Health.

Daybreak Health is geared toward students ages 5 to 19. The district referred 31 kids in the spring and summer months—most of them under the age of 12—and 93 percent of them completed their 12-week program.

Cidambi says since 2010, there’s been an increase in youth anxiety.

"Especially for young girls at higher rates than boys, but for both demographics. And it's happened all across the country. It's happening across different income levels, and different groups," Cidambi said.

Cidambi says they are seeing results.

Eighty-one percent of students have seen dramatic improvements based on clinical scores. Nearly 92 percent of parents report improved symptoms at home and 80 percent of school staff observe more positive behavior at school.

Petersen says what she's learned on the Hope Squad, she will keep with her long after she leaves the halls of Hannah Beardsley.

"Everyone will go through like a story, a part in their life where they need help, but they're always, I think, should be someone there to help them. And I think with this program, it allows young kids to help others, but even when they're older too," Petersen said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial 988 and get immediate help.