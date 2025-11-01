Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot in the hand in East Garfield Park: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 1, 2025 5:15pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A teen was injured by gunfire in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

Around 2:00 p.m., a 17-year-old male teen was hit in the hand by gunfire from an unknown source in the 3400 block of W. Fulton. 

He transported himself to Stronger Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsChicagoEast Garfield Park