Teen shot in the hand in East Garfield Park: police

A teen was injured by gunfire in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

Around 2:00 p.m., a 17-year-old male teen was hit in the hand by gunfire from an unknown source in the 3400 block of W. Fulton.

He transported himself to Stronger Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.