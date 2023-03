A 16-year-old boy is facing murder charges following a shooting in Lawndale late last year.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue that left a 25-year-old man dead.

The incident happened on Dec. 6, 2022.

The boy is being charged with one count of first-degree murder.

No additional information is available at this time.