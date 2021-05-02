Teenager driving on Chicago's West Side dies after being shot in the face

A teenager was shot dead on Sunday while driving on Chicago's West Side.

The boy, 17, was driving along West Ferdinand near Cicero in West Garfield Park when someone on the sidewalk opened fire.

He was hit in the face and crashed the car into a light pole.

The boy was rushed to Loretto Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This year in Chicago, more than 200 people have been shot dead. More than 800 have been shot and wounded.

