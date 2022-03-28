Thieves robbing Northwest Side businesses at gunpoint: CPD

Chicago police issued an alert Monday to Northwest Side business owners after eight recent armed robberies in the past two months.

In each incident, a gunman enters a convenience store with a handgun and proceeds to take money, liquor and cigarettes, according to CPD.

In one burglary, the gunman pistol-whipped a store clerk in the face for attempting to push a hold-up alarm, police said.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

At 12:28 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue in Logan Square

At 3:58 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue in Wicker Park

At 1:20 a.m. March 8 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue

At 2:25 a.m. March 14 in the 2000 block of North California Avenue

At 4:34 a.m. March 13 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale

At 1:51 a.m. March 25 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

At 11:48 p.m. March 25 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

At 4:45 a.m. March 26 in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.