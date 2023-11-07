Thieves smash windows, burglarize 8 businesses overnight across Chicago

Thieves vandalized and burglarized at least eight businesses across a three-hour period overnight in Chicago.

In most incidents, thieves shattered the front glass door or window of a business and stole money from cash registers or the cash registers themselves. Half of the businesses that were broken into were restaurants.

The first attempted burglary took place around 11:40 p.m. at a commercial retail business in the 4500 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. No entry was made into the business.

The other burglaries took place at the following times and locations:

The front glass door of a restaurant was damaged around 12:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Ashland Avenue in Lake View

The glass window of a coffee shop was shattered and the cash register was found open around 1 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Wilson Avenue in Ravenswood

The front glass door of a restaurant was shattered around 1:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Lincoln Avenue in North Center

The front glass door of a restaurant was shattered and a cash register was found on the ground around 1:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue

Cash registers were stolen from a restaurant around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of West 31st Street in Bridgeport

The front glass door of a restaurant was shattered around 2:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 35th Street in McKinley Park

The front glass door of a restaurant was shattered around 2:36 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue

Police have not said if they believe the burglaries are connected.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.