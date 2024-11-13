CHICAGO: As the festive lights start twinkling across Chicago, the city is in full holiday swing. From a variety of light displays to funky pop-ups, let’s dive into a few weekend recommendations.

Here’s a look at the top things to do in Chicago this weekend.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Shawn Holt & the Teardrops at Chicago Blues Center November 15

Maverick City Music at United Center November 16

BigXThaPlug at Avondale Music Hall November 16

Ana Barbara at Rosemont Theater November 16

Don Toliver at Credit Union 1 Arena UIC November 17

What shows are in Chicago this weekend?

A Beautiful Noise: With insights from Neil Diamond himself, ‘A Beautiful Noise’ tells the inspiring story of a Brooklyn kid turned music legend. Like other hit musicals, ‘Jersey Boys’ and ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,’ this show is filled with energy and Neil Diamond's best songs. Now showing at the Cadillac Palace Theater until November 24.

Gary Owens: Known for his performances in ‘Think Like a Man’ and ‘Daddy Day Care’, comedian Gary Owens is coming to Hammond, Indiana, on November 16.

Other things to do in Chicago this weekend

Lincoln Park Zoo Lights: A cherished Chicago holiday tradition, Lincoln Park Zoo lights up once again for its 30th anniversary. Experience the magic with interactive displays and holiday scenes throughout the grounds, ice carving, carolers and more!

Northwestern vs. Eastern Illinois: Watch the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers this Friday at Welsh Ryan Arena. Tickets start at $5.

Mariah Carey Holiday Pop-up: Immerse yourself in the seasonal spirit with exclusive Mariah Carey-inspired Black Irish Festive cocktails, glamorous photo ops and iconic tunes from the Queen of Christmas. Reserve your spot for this one-of-a-kind pop-up today!

Up North Art Pop-up: The Up North Art Pop-up Show is an engaging and vibrant exhibition that showcases and champions the work of local artists and creators from the Chicago area. Details can be found online.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX CHICAGO

Are Bears reconsidering Michael Reese site for new stadium?

See 'White Christmas' at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

Swing by the Brookfield Zoo Chicago to see orangutans

Chicago-made 'Christmas on the Ranch' now on Hulu

Spirit prepares for bankruptcy filing after failed Frontier talks: report

Download the free FOX Chicago FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Chicago news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.