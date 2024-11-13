See 'White Christmas' at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

A Christmas classic is playing at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, providing an opportunity to put you and your family in the holiday spirit.

White Christmas is all about "family and coming together," said Ben Mayne, who plays Bob Wallace in the show.

"It’s about this foursome of performers who are putting on a show to try to save the Inn.

"This is like a modern golden age musical – amazing singing, amazing dancing. It’s all about Christmas. The costumes are gorgeous and the kids are going to love it," said Mayne.

Marriott’s Theater in the Round makes you feel like you’re part of the action, said director Linda Fortunato.

"It appears really intimate because you’re never more than eight rows away from the stage," she said.

Is it like the movie? "It’s the same spirit of the movie, the same characters you love, a lot of the same songs you love, but the plot is enough different and the songs are enough different to keep it fresh and exciting," said Fortunato.

White Christmas will be on stage at Marriott Theatre through Dec. 29. For tickets, go to Marriotttheatre.com.