Things to do in Chicago this weekend — NASCAR Chicago, Firework shows and more

Chicago is lighting up the Fourth of July weekend, literally and figuratively. From explosive fireworks at Navy Pier to high-octane energy at the NASCAR Street Race.

Here's a list of things to do July 4-6 in Chicago.

Concerts in Chicago this weekend

July 5: Keyshia Cole at United Center

July 5: Greensky Bluegrass at The Salt Shed Outdoors

July 5: Chicago at Ravinia

July 5: Be Kind Music Fest at Outset

July 5: DJ GALLIXC at House of Blues Chicago

July 6: Kygo at Ravinia

Sporting events in Chicago this weekend

Multiple dates: Chicago Cubs versus St. Louis Cardinals

Multiple dates: NASCAR Chicago

Multiple dates: Chicago Dogs versus Kane County Cougars

Other events in Chicago this weekend

NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend kicks off with fan events starting Wednesday, July 2 until July 6. Events include NASCAR Family Fest, Dinner on the Track and Speed & Sound Fest. Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. For more details, visit nascarchicago.com.

Anime Midwest

The two-day Anime Midwest convention runs this weekend July 4-6. Ticket holders will experience cosplay, music performances, gaming events and more. Tickets can be purchased online.

Fireworks in Chicago this weekend

Navy Pier will not hold fireworks on July 4 but there will be a free 10-minute show July 2 and July 5. For the full list of firework shows around the Chicago area, click here.