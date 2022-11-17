Things to do in Chicago this weekend

Days are getting shorter and darker but don't let that stop you from having a good time this weekend.

There are plenty of opportunities to get out across Chicago and indulge in holiday hijinks and other festive fun.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl

With temperatures not expected to get out of the 30s this weekend, you'll have a chance to feel like a real Viking at the fifth annual Andersonville Viking Pub Crawl.

Costumes are encouraged with the best-dressed Scandinavian swashbuckler receiving a special prize.

Tickets are $35 and grant participants a commemorative glass, an appetizer at check in and access to drink specials at over a dozen local businesses.

Winterland at Gallagher Way

Wrigleyville's town square welcomes the return of Winterland starting this Friday through Jan. 8, 2023.

Gallagher Way will host a range of wintry activities including the iconic Christkindlmarket, a carousel and other seasonal programs.

The fun expands to Wrigley Field which will have an ice skating rink, the Wintertube and Infield Express.

Admission to the ballpark is $5. Head on over to their website for tickets and more information.

"Mold-A-Rama™: Molded for the Future"

Mold-A-Rama™ machines have helped churn out decades of fun for children and adults alike.

A collection of the beloved souvenirs are featured in a new exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry. You can even create your own from several machines featured in the exhibit as a colorful souvenir to take home.

The museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out their website for more details.

ZooLights

Lincoln Park Zoo's holiday extravaganza kicks off this weekend in brightly lit fashion.

ZooLights features millions of LED bulbs arranged in vibrant displays across Chicago's premier zoo. Hot drinks and snacks will also be sold throughout the park.

It will cost $5 to get in with free admission tickets on Mondays.

Christkindlmarket Chicago

It's hard to imagine the holidays in Chicago without Christkindlmarket. The authentic European-style holiday market practically oozes charm.

Taking place in two locations at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville and at the Daley Center downtown, the free events feature international and local vendors peddling holiday souvenirs, warm drinks and tasty pastries.

Christkindlmarket is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Millennium Park Art Market

Partnered with the 109th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, the market will get underway Friday at noon from Millennium Park's Chase Promenade North.

It is free to enter the tent that houses the Millennium Park Art Market and there's a little something for everybody.

There will be live entertainment and local artists selling a wide range of items such as jewelry, paintings and pottery. Don't forget the food and cocktails, too!

Head over to the city's website for more details.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Blackhawks are having a predictably rocky start to the season. Here's hoping that turns around this Sunday when Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins come into town.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. at the United Center.

The Blackhawks are looking to snap a two-game losing streak where they have been outscored 8-2.

Tickets are still available.