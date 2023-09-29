Third girl charged in violent carjacking of Chicago rideshare in Chinatown

A third teenage girl has been charged in the brutal attack and carjacking of a rideshare driver in Chinatown earlier this month.

Chicago police announced charges against another 15-year-old girl in connection to a violent carjacking on Sept. 5 that was caught on video.

The disturbing attack occurred at the intersection of 22nd Place and Princeton Avenue around 5:45 p.m. in broad daylight.

The surveillance footage reveals two women forcibly taking the victim to the ground, and shortly after, a third woman joins in the assault. Shockingly, one of the attackers is seen striking the Chinatown resident with a pipe.

Uber driver Danxin Shi shared his harrowing experience with FOX 32, recounting how he had just arrived home when he was brutally beaten and carjacked.

Following the attack, the assailants took the victim's car keys and entered his vehicle. Despite the victim's attempts to stop them by getting on the car's hood, the women sped away with his car.

"I tried to block them, but I can’t because they’re starting the car," said Shi.

The third juvenile was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60. She was arrested weeks after the attack on Friday, Sept. 29.

The two other girls involved were arrested on Sept.13. They were charged with the same two felonies.

The girls will not be identified because they are juveniles.