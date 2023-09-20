Third lawsuit to be filed in Chicago Salmonella outbreak

A third lawsuit is being filed against an Avondale taqueria after 20 customers got sick with Salmonella poisoning.

One customer was intubated and placed on dialysis. He has not recovered, according to one of the court filings. Another was hospitalized for eight days and is still weak from the illness.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is investigating.

The taqueria inside Carniceria Guanajuato, 3140 N. California Ave., was inspected Sept. 8. Inspectors found raw beef and eggs stored above sliced lettuce in a cooler, according to the complaint.

Salmonella shows up six hours to 6 days after eating contaminated food. Anyone who purchased food there after Aug. 29 should throw it out.

At least 10 people have been hospitalized.

Bill Marler, food safety attorney said, "One of the families that contacted me, the man has been in the hospital since Labor Day. He’s been on dialysis on a ventilator. Another gentleman who contacted me today just got out of the hospital after spending 8 days. Those are all pretty unusual severity of illness, these people have gotten septic, so the Salmonella has actually gotten into their bloodstream."

The Chicago Department of Public Health issued an alert to area physicians about the outbreak.