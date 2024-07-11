Third suspect arrested in murder of 18-year-old Joliet man

A third suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old man in Joliet was arrested on Thursday.

Jwaun Jones was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot on April 4, 2021, around 9:30 p.m. The incident occurred near Western Avenue and North Hickory Street.

The driver of the vehicle drove him to St. Joseph Medical Center where he died, according to police.

Following an investigation, Joliet police obtained an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Aidan Marquez-Martinez of Bolingbrook on February 27, 2024.

Marquez-Martinez was taken into custody on April 21, 2024, in Portland, Oregon by US Marshals Service Investigators.

Aidan Marquez-Martinez | Joliet Police Department

After efforts between the US Marshals Service in Portand and the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, he was released to the Joliet Police Department on Thursday.

Marquez-Martinez was then taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility after questioning.

Additional suspects include 19-year-old Adrian Bibian II and 26-year-old Paola Diaz of Joliet, who were arrested on April 7, 2021.

Both individuals were charged with murder by the Will County State's Attorney's Office.