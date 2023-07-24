On this day in history: SS Eastland capsizes in Chicago River

On this day in history, Chicago witnessed its deadliest maritime tragedy when the SS Eastland capsized in the Chicago River.

On July 24, 1915, 844 people were killed when the steamship sank between the Clark and LaSalle Street bridges.

The passengers were employees from Western Electric set to sail across Lake Michigan for the annual company picnic in Michigan City, Indiana.

However, the ship never left the dock, capsizing in just 20 feet of water.

More than 70% of those who perished were under the age of 25.

A criminal trial did take place, but all the accused were found not guilty.