Thornton Township assessor says she was locked out of office after dispute with supervisor Tiffany Henyard

The elected assessor for Thornton Township was locked out of her office Tuesday following a dispute with the Township supervisor.

Cassandra Elston has been the Thornton Township assessor for the past 10 years.

She received a call from her staff Tuesday saying that something was wrong. When she arrived at the building, Elston says she discovered that she was locked out of her own office and that it appeared that the lock was changed.

The assessor also says that boxes of sensitive documents that were under lock and key, containing names, addresses and social security numbers of taxpayers, are now sitting out in the open in the common area of the office.

Elston believes it is retaliation from Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Both the supervisor and the assessor are elected positions, and Elston says Henyard has no legal standing to take any action over her office.

Elston has been critical of Henyard's actions, including massive spending, and as FOX 32 Chicago reported last week, using township and village of Dolton employers to benefit a charitable fund that she created last year.

Henyard is also the mayor of Dolton.

When asked what she was going to do about this incident, Elston replied: "This is my job. This is what I get paid to do. And that's what I'm going to do."

While speaking with Elston, a security guard told the FOX 32 crew that they had to leave the building and stop recording.

When police arrived, they said the assessor had every right to invite FOX 32 into her place of work.

Elston then told our crew that her team's key fobs no longer work and are unable to get into the building.

She says her team plans to set up tables in the parking lot Wednesday so that they can continue working and helping taypayers.

FOX 32 reached out to Tiffany Henyard for comment to see if she was in fact the person who changed the lock on Elston's office. We have not yet heard back.