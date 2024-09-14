Thousands attend El Grito Festival for Mexican Independence Day; road closures in effect

The Brief Chicago is celebrating Mexican Independence Day with the El Grito Festival back in Grant Park for the first time in over a decade. The festivities have led to large crowds, increased police presence, and street closures. The festival features traditional food and music, with authorities aiming to manage traffic and reduce car caravans.



The City of Chicago has been bustling this weekend as thousands gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

The festivities have attracted large crowds, prompted a heightened police presence in the downtown area, and led to rolling street closures.

Saturday marked the return of the El Grito Festival to Grant Park for the first time in over a decade.

"I love everything. The music, the people, my wife and kids, who are Mexican," said Ricardo, from Skokie.

The family-friendly event drew attendees from near and far, featuring dozens of vendors selling traditional Mexican clothing, jewelry, and other items.

The festival also offered plenty of live music and authentic Mexican food, including pambazo, steak tacos, and pork skin tacos.

Tens of thousands are expected to join the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown.

Outside of Grant Park, cars are lined up with horns honking and Mexican flags waving from windows.

Rolling road closures are in effect in the downtown area, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management, which include the following:

From DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street

From Division Street to 18th Street

Access points include: Halsted/Division, Halsted/Chicago, Halsted/Washington, Halsted/Madison, Halsted/Jackson, Division/LaSalle, Roosevelt/Canal, Desplaines/Canal, 18th/State, 18th/Michigan, 18th/Indiana.

Residents who live or work in the areas and all critical care workers will be allowed access, according to the Chicago OEMC.

Authorities hope the El Grito festival, which ends at 10 p.m. Saturday, will help reduce the number of car caravans.

The festival will continue on Sunday and tickets are still available. To learn more, follow this link.

