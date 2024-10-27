Three dead, one airlifted following multi-vehicle crash in Woodstock, officials say

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash in Woodstock on Sunday left three people dead, including the driver of a silver SUV and two people in a black sedan. Firefighters quickly arrived to contain a vehicle fire that was spreading to a wooded area; a juvenile in the SUV was freed and airlifted with serious injuries. A Jeep involved in the crash was struck by debris, but its occupants were unharmed.



A fiery crash involving multiple vehicles left three people dead and one seriously injured Sunday in unincorporated Woodstock, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the 13400 block of Davis Road.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes of receiving a report of the multi-vehicle crash. After getting to the scene, they found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews quickly contained the blaze, which had started to spread to a nearby wooded area.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A multi-vehicle crash in unincorporated Woodstock left three people dead and one person with serious injuries. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.)

Crews worked to free a juvenile trapped in a silver SUV, who sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to officials. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were found dead in a black sedan at the crash site, officials said. Authorities have not released the names of those who died.

A third vehicle, a Jeep, was struck by debris during the crash. The driver and a young passenger were unharmed and did not require treatment.

The investigation is going and we'll bring more updates as they become available.