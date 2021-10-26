Expand / Collapse search

'Best Small Cities in America': 14 towns in Illinois, Indiana rank among top 10 percent

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 10:44AM
Real Estate
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A new listing of the ‘Best Small Cities in America’ might add fuel to the fire for the people encouraging residents of Illinois to move to Indiana.

Carmel, Indiana ranks the second best small city in America, according to Wallet Hub. They ranked 1,300 cities on 43 indicators of livability ranging from  housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

Other Indiana cities in the top one percent include Zionsville and Westfield. Fishers, Indiana, is in the 98th percentile.

Illinois makes its first appearance with Elmhurst in the 97th percentile. The other top ten percent include:

In April, Bloomington, Illinois was named the best place to settle down for first-time homebuyers.

