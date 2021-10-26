'Best Small Cities in America': 14 towns in Illinois, Indiana rank among top 10 percent

A new listing of the ‘Best Small Cities in America’ might add fuel to the fire for the people encouraging residents of Illinois to move to Indiana.

Carmel, Indiana ranks the second best small city in America, according to Wallet Hub. They ranked 1,300 cities on 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

Other Indiana cities in the top one percent include Zionsville and Westfield. Fishers, Indiana, is in the 98th percentile.

Illinois makes its first appearance with Elmhurst in the 97th percentile. The other top ten percent include:

In April, Bloomington, Illinois was named the best place to settle down for first-time homebuyers.