Three men charged in pair of carjackings on South Side in 2022

Three Chicago men are facing federal charges for a pair of violent carjackings in 2022.

Marquell Davis, 22, Ramone Bradley, 26, and Edmund Singleton, 34, were indicted by a grand jury for their alleged roles in the crimes.

On Nov. 3, 2022, the group allegedly targeted a 2019 Infiniti Q50 at a gas station in Roseland. Davis, armed with a gun, forced the driver out of the car and made off with it.

Later that same day, Bradley and Davis tried to steal a 2021 BMW X6 at a gas station in Douglas. Though they managed to grab the car keys, they didn't get away with the vehicle.

If convicted, Bradley could spend up to 30 years behind bars. Davis and Singleton face a minimum of seven years and a maximum of life in prison.

All three are in custody pending their arraignment scheduled for Nov. 5.