Three men wanted for road rage murder in the suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Algonquin
WEST DUNDEE, Illinois - Three men wanted for a road rage murder in suburban West Dundee are on the run.

West Dundee police said that Kurt Doporcyk, 41; Ryan Barrett, 32; and Peter Stoyshich, 30, killed Alex Hall, 52.

Hall was attacked on June 10 at a Casey's General Store in West Dundee. He died three days later.

Doporcyk is from Algonquin and Barrett is from Huntley. Stoyshich is from Belize.

West Dundee police ask that if you have information, call 847-551-3810.

