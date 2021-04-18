Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, shot dead in Chicago so far this weekend

Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, have been shot dead in Chicago so far this weekend. At least 13 others have been shot and wounded.

The seven-year-old girl was sitting in car at a McDonalds drive-thru in North Lawndale on Sunday afternoon when she was shot dead. A man with her, possibly her father, was shot and wounded.

A shooting Friday night at a Lawndale business on West 16th Street left Jawon L. Ward, 18, dead and a woman, 44, wounded. The man was shot in the chest and face and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early Saturday morning, Verico Veal, 25, was shot dead near 118th and South Marshfield in Morgan Park. He was in a car and someone in another car opened fire.

Here is a partial list of some of the other shooting incidents in Chicago so far this weekend.

Last weekend, four people were shot dead and 24 others wounded in Chicago.

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.