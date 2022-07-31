Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon.
Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:
- 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in Old Irving Park on July 28 at 5:10 p.m.
- 5900 block of West Addison Street in Portage Park on July 28 at 6:00 p.m.
- 7100 block of West Foster Avenue in Union Ridge on July 28, 2022 at 6:26 p.m
In all the robberies, the women walk behind the cash register and grab liquor, Nicorette gum and electronics, then run back out. Their getaway vehicle is a 2012 black Hyundai Accent with Illinois license plate DA22850.