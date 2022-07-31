Expand / Collapse search

Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois State Police to be on the lookout in August for drivers using marijuana

Illinois State Police have announced a month-long traffic enforcement where they will be looking for not only speeders, but also distracted and influenced drivers.

CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon.

Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:

  • 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in Old Irving Park on July 28 at 5:10 p.m.
  • 5900 block of West Addison Street in Portage Park on July 28 at 6:00 p.m.
  • 7100 block of West Foster Avenue in Union Ridge on July 28, 2022 at 6:26 p.m

In all the robberies, the women walk behind the cash register and grab liquor, Nicorette gum and electronics, then run back out. Their getaway vehicle is a 2012 black Hyundai Accent with Illinois license plate DA22850.