Tin Roof opens first Chicago location in Wrigleyville

A new, but well known live music joint is bringing a taste of Nashville to Chicago.

Tin Roof opened on Clark Street near Addison in Wrigleyville over the weekend, featuring two stages and multiple bars.

The restaurant and music venue chain opened its very first Chicago location at 3519 N. Clark Street on Friday.

Wrigleyville's newest bar and restaurant keeps the party going past midnight seven days a week.

Tin Roof has a full menu with southern-style dishes and a growing calendar of events.

The chain has nearly two dozen locations including Detroit, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and St. Louis.