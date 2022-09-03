Tow truck driver runs red light in the Loop, crashes into vehicle causing it to flip over: police

A tow truck driver ran a red light in the Loop, and crashed into a vehicle causing it to flip over Saturday morning.

At about 1:39 a.m., a tow truck driver went through a red light in the 100 block of Sout State Street and struck another vehicle, police said.

The vehicle hit by the tow truck driver flipped over.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Three victims, a 37-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The tow truck driver was taken into custody, and will be issued citations, Chicago police said.