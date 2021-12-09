Toy-filled shipping container believed to have been stolen in Chicago actually just moved by mistake

A shipping container filled with donations that a Chicago community group thought was stolen was actually just moved by mistake.

Police say a man hired a moving company to actually come and take the container to the South Side, and somehow he had all the proper paperwork to have it done.

It took police some time to sort out who the rightful owner was since both parties had paperwork supporting their claim. But in the end, Kidz Korna was given the container back.

Kidz Korna is not pressing charges and has since received donations to replace many of the missing items. They have been collecting all year and plan to hand out toys and more along 40 Chicago blocks next month.