Man struck by car, critically injured after running across DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A 52-year-old man was struck by a vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed as he ran across DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of 3500 North Lake Shore Drive.

The man sustained multiple traumatic injuries from being struck by the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Northbound lanes were shut down near Irving Park.

No further information was immediately available.