Trial underway for CPS teacher accused of arranging beating of 9-year-old student

A trial began Monday in the case of a Chicago Public Schools teacher accused of allowing another adult to beat a student with a belt.

Asia Gaines, the boy’s mother, is seeking justice in federal court. She said the Chicago Board of Education must answer for her son’s pain and ongoing trauma.

The civil suit said teacher Kristen Haynes allowed Juanita Tyler to beat then nine-year-old "JC" in a school bathroom. Haynes was the child's homeroom teacher, according to the complaint.

The incident happened at George W. Tilton Elementary School in the West Garfield Park neighborhood in the fall of 2018.

The trial, which began at 9 a.m. on Monday, was expected to last two weeks.