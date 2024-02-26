Trinity Irish Dance Co. stops at Auditorium Theatre during national tour

The Trinity Irish Dance Company is making its annual stop in Chicago at the Auditorium Theatre this Sunday.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Irish culture this St. Patrick's Day, the company's trademark progressive Irish dance could be just the activity for you.

The company is in the midst of a 17-city tour and has appeared in cities from Fairbanks, Alaska to Denver, Colorado. But performing at the company's home base here in Chicago is a highlight. And they hope to impress audiences with their special brand of Irish Dance.

"We’re an art-driven company that seeks to push the boundaries of Irish dance," said Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy. "We have a reverence for our ancestors and the traditions, but we’re looking to evolve the form into the contemporary world," she said.

Dancer Francisco Lemus says he honed his skills back at home in Mexico.

"It’s a big community of Irish dancers back there," Lemus said. "My favorite was Alaska, Fairbanks minus 40 degrees. I love it. It’s very hard to dance but that’s what we’re here for."

The show will include two world premiere performances: the Vaudeville-inspired, Taking the Mick by TIDC Artistic Director Mark Howard, and Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy and the technology-infused P.O.V. by Harrison McEldowney.

Some 20 dancers will hit the stage with a live band this Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. at the Auditorium Theatre. For tickets, visit auditoriumtheatre.org.