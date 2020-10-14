Trio used explosive device in attempted Lake View ATM burglary: FBI

article

Authorities are looking for three men suspected of using an explosive device to try and break into an ATM in Lake View over the summer.

On June 14, one of the suspects allegedly planted an improvised explosive device next to a drive-thru ATM at a Fifth-Third Bank branch at 3179 N. Clark St., the FBI said in statement.

Investigators found the ATM burned and the concrete floor damaged after someone “ignited an explosive device” nearby, Chicago police said at the time. A bomb squad responded to the bank and deemed the area safe.

The other two suspects surveilled the area before and after the attempted burglary, the FBI said. The trio left the area together.

The suspect who planted the device appears to have a birthmark or tattoo on his right temple and a large tattoo on his neck, possibly a star, the FBI said.

A reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.