Trump campaign demands recount in Wisconsin following Biden’s win

President Trump is demanding a recount after the race was called for Joe Biden in Wisconsin.

Kenosha election workers toiled into the early morning hours before the last vote was counted.

“We had over 30,400 absentee and early votes, so that was double the most we’ve ever had,” said Kenosha Clerk Matt Krauter.

When the counting of ballots was finally over statewide, President Trump had lost Wisconsin by just 20,000 votes, a narrow six-tenths of one percent.

The Trump campaign immediately said it would demand a recount, saying that there have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties, which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results.

But the campaign did not offer any evidence.

The head of Wisconsin’s Election Board says she’s confident in their count.

“I believe that would be the case if we had a recount again in our state, that you would find we have a really solid system here, and that there is an incredible paper trail for every single request, registration and ballot that is cast,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Administrator.

Former Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker seems to agree.

Walker explained in a tweet that a statewide recount after the 2016 presidential election only changed 131 votes.

At the iconic Brat Stop, news of the president’s Wisconsin loss had customers chewing on politics.



“I think it would be worth a challenge, make sure all the votes are counted correctly,” one woman said.

“I really don’t like that. I think if you lost, you lost. Move on. Get over it,” another woman said.

Under state law, Trump’s campaign will have to pay for a recount because the margin is greater than a quarter of a percent. This could cost millions of dollars.