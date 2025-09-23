Trump DOJ official argues against Illinois assault weapons ban

The Brief A top Trump Justice Department official argued in court against Illinois' assault weapons ban. Harmeet Dhillon, head of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said she believes the ban violates the Second Amendment. The ban was passed after the July 4, 2022, mass shooting at a parade in suburban Highland Park.



The Illinois law that bans assault weapons is facing big opposition from the Trump administration.

A top Department of Justice official argued against the law in court during a hearing on Monday.

What we know:

Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, came to Chicago on Monday to testify in a federal court hearing against the Illinois assault weapons ban law.

The law was passed after the July 4, 2022, mass shooting during a parade in north suburban Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens more injured.

The ban was upheld by a lower court and was being considered by the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Federal Appellate Court.

Dhillon said she makes no bones about it, she believes the ban violates the Second Amendment.

"The United States has a strong interest in ensuring that the Second Amendment is not relegated to a second-class right and that all the law-abiding citizens of this circuit remain able to enjoy the full exercise of their Second Amendment rights as binding Supreme Court precedent requires," Dhillon said.

Dhillon and appellate Judge Frank Easterbrook got into a tense exchange. The judge said this case was one of multiple court challenges to the assault weapons ban, worrying that different jurisdictions might come to different rulings on the issue.

Dhillon said that the other cases would not impact her view that the Illinois ban is unconstitutional.

However, the appeals court ruled that the case is overwhelmingly likely to wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office, which is defending the law in court, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.