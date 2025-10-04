Trump admin to federalize 300 National Guard troops after Pritzker refuses ultimatum
CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker said the Trump administration intends to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops sometime on Saturday after the governor refused to do so himself.
What we know:
Pritzker said the Department of War gave him an ultimatum: "call up your troops, or we will."
He said in a series of posts on X that he would not call up the National Guard to "further Trump’s act of aggression against our people."
"It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will," he wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.