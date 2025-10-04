Expand / Collapse search

Trump admin to federalize 300 National Guard troops after Pritzker refuses ultimatum

By Alex Ortiz
Published  October 4, 2025 1:25pm CDT
The Brief

    • The Trump administration will federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops, says Gov. JB Pritzker.
    • The governor said he refused an ultimatum from the Department of War to mobilize the guard himself.
    • The escalation comes after weeks of Trump threatening to send in federal troops into Chicago to combat crime.

CHICAGO - Gov. JB Pritzker said the Trump administration intends to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops sometime on Saturday after the governor refused to do so himself.

What we know:

Pritzker said the Department of War gave him an ultimatum: "call up your troops, or we will."

He said in a series of posts on X that he would not call up the National Guard to "further Trump’s act of aggression against our people."

"It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will," he wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

