Trump admin to federalize 300 National Guard troops after Pritzker refuses ultimatum

The Brief The Trump administration will federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops, says Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor said he refused an ultimatum from the Department of War to mobilize the guard himself. The escalation comes after weeks of Trump threatening to send in federal troops into Chicago to combat crime.



Gov. JB Pritzker said the Trump administration intends to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard troops sometime on Saturday after the governor refused to do so himself.

What we know:

Pritzker said the Department of War gave him an ultimatum: "call up your troops, or we will."

He said in a series of posts on X that he would not call up the National Guard to "further Trump’s act of aggression against our people."

"It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will," he wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.